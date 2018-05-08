Taxpayers reminded of extension deadline

Tue, 05/08/2018 - 1:38pm driser

Louisiana taxpayers who need more time to file their state individual income taxes must request extensions before the May 15, filing deadline to avoid late-filing penalties.

An extension provides more time to prepare and file a Louisiana individual income tax return. 

It does not grant additional time to pay any taxes due. 

Tax payments received after the return due date are subject to interest and late-payment penalties.

Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions to submit an extension request electronically.

