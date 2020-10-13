Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 5-11.

• Eric Smith, 35, 1906 Crescent Drive, Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Chazmon Reynolds, 20, 229 Church St., Rayville; trespassing.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 13 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for speeding no driver’s license

and one each for careless operation, driving left of center with an accident, no mother vehicle inspection sticker, improper use of a temporary tag, running a red light, failure to secure registration, failure to obey traffic laws with an accident, no license plate and running a stop sign.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to address our community and the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

“Just six weeks after Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta came in pounding to our little community,” he said. “As with Hurricane Laura, our community saw wind damage, but also several areas took in water.”

Chief Robinson would like to thank all of his officers, members of the Rayville Fire Department, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Richland Parish Police Jury and the linemen for Entergy for assisting in helping members of community. Chief Robinson advised that the combined efforts of all helped to keep a bad situation from getting worse.

“The cleanup from Hurricane Delta will take time due to a substantial amount of debris still left from Hurricane Laura,” he said. “However, with a combined effort our community can and will overcome this.”

The year of 2020 has dealt several blows to our community, but Chief Robinson wants everyone to know that we can and will come back stronger than before. As always, Chief

Robinson would like everyone to know that his office is open and ready to assist whenever needed.