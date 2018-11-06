Members of the Riverfield Academy Cross Country team are, front, from left, Jordy Crockett, Claire Williams, Sarah Albritton, Will Stockstill, Anna Marie Poland, Allie Holley, Alexis Estes; and, back, Fischer Haught, Landry Pyles, Cohron Holley, Holly Salsbury, Coach Jimmy Pelley, Haley Salsbury, Lilly Grace Sullivan, Linda Carol Nielson and William McLemore.
Riverfield cross country team competes in meet
For the first time in several years, Riverfield Academy participated in the MAIS cross country.
This year’s cross country team included three high school members and 12 JV members.
At the overall state meet held at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss., Haley Stansbury took second place in the 3-A girls individual competition. The JV girls team placed in the top ten in team competition.
The meet took place on Oct. 23.