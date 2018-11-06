Riverfield cross country team competes in meet

For the first time in several years, Riverfield Academy participated in the MAIS cross country.

This year’s cross country team included three high school members and 12 JV members.

At the overall state meet held at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss., Haley Stansbury took second place in the 3-A girls individual competition. The JV girls team placed in the top ten in team competition.

The meet took place on Oct. 23.