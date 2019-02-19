Hornet teams still on track for victory

The Ville Platt Lady Bulldogs (#25) came to town and were no match for the Lady Hornets (#8) who jumped off to an 18-10 first quarter lead and only got stronger as the game progressed on to a 77-31 win.

T’Kira Fuller led the way with 24 points followed by Jalexis Kelly with 16. Mykiya Wilson and Amari West each had 11 while Jalacia Miller, Samyah Smith and Ashanti Hunter had two each.

This set up a regional contest with district foe Ferriday who had beaten Pine 68-23 in their first round. They say it is hard to beat a team three times in a row. This is especially true when Rayville had to come from behind after trailing by 15 points with 3:30 left in the game at Ferriday.

The Lady Hornets were unfazed by this old saying or maybe they had never heard of it. They were ready. Rayville went ahead at the end of one 15-9. Although Ferriday fought back to tie it at 21-21 and tied it again 23-23 they never could take the lead and trailed at half 33-26. Rayville went on to win 58-47.

Amari West who had only two points in the first quarter caught fire and led all scorers with 28 points. Mykiya Wilson followed with nine. Minnieweather had two threes for six and Fuller, while controlling the boards, had four and Smith added two.

Now the Lady Hornets travel to Doyle the #1 seed east of Baton Rouge. That will at 6 p.m. Feb 21.

The Hornet boys (#1) will begin their playoff run tomorrow Feb. 22 against Mangham at Hornet Gym.