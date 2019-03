Funeral services for Wilma J. Hart, 85 of West Monroe, were held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Pastor Johnny Hunt officiating.

Interment was in the Newton Cemetery, Delhi.

Mrs. Wilma was born October 30, 1933 in Delhi and passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in West Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.