Funeral services for William Olla Jackson Jr., 81, of Mangham, were held Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Lone Cherry Baptist Church, Mangham, with Bro. Doyle Adams officiating.

Interment followed in the Lone Cherry Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. William Olla Jackson, Jr. was born November 10, 1937 in Mangham and passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.