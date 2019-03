William O. “Junior” Jackson, 81, of Mangham will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lone Cherry Baptist Church, Mangham.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lone Cherry Baptist Church, Mangham.

Interment will be in the Lone Cherry Baptist Cemetery, Mangham.