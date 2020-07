Funeral services for Mr. William Frank Walker of Rayville will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville with Terry Rainbolt and Todd Michael McManus officiating.

Interment will follow at Rayville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Mr. Walker was born January 30, 1938 in Rayville, and passed from this life on July 19, 2020 in Rayville, at the age of 82.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecil Walker; and son-in-law, Larry Sanders.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Sandy Walker of Rayville; his children, Jackie McGilton and husband Robin of Deville, Candie Walker Sanders of Rayville, Polly McManus and husband, Jr. of Delhi, and Wende McManus and husband, Todd of Rayville; his brother, Johnny Walker of Rayville; his sister, Nancy W. Bradshaw and husband, Early Ray of Baker; his grandchildren, Kristi Walker Hightower, Allison Trapp, Robyn Michelle McGilton, Dakota McManus and wife, Miranda, Todd Michael McManus, Brittany McManus, Kara Doiron and husband, Phillip, Patrick Sanders and wife, Jennifer; his great-grandchildren, Kolby Tilley, Morgan Trapp, Mila Ann Michelle McManus, Branson McManus, Anna Kate Doiron, Ally Doiron, Skye Sanders, Asher Sanders and Ames Sanders; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

