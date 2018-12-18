Funeral services for Wanda Jean Nobles, 64, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Mangham, with Bro. Bruce Cardin and Bro. Keith Stephens officiating.

Interment will follow in the Duncan Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Ms. Wanda was born June 16, 1954 in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

Survivors include her brother, Garry Lynn Nobles and wife, Kay; sister, Robin Nobles Kelly; nieces and nephews, Angie Burroughs, Nicole Nobles Higginbotham and husband, Kevin, Bill Nobles and wife, Dana, Aaron Kelly, Nicholas Burroughs, Logan Burroughs, Daniel Higginbotham, Kara Higginbotham, Tessa Nobles, Cody Nobles, Warren England, Alexis England, and Joe England; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous friends at the Richland Training Center and the Delta American Group Home.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Kelly, Bill Nobles, Kevin Higginbotham, Daniel Higginbotham, Melvin Barton, and Todd Nobles.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.