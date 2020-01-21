Walter Wayne Moore

Funeral services for Walter “Mann” Wayne Moore, 80, of Start, were held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Start Baptist Church, Start, with Bro. Jeff Smart, Bro. Jeff Thomas and Ms. Jerrie Kelly officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Walter was born August 5, 1939 and passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Monroe.

Mr. Walter was the longest living member of the Start Baptist Church, a deacon, and a member of Men’s Ministry. He was an ordained minister of the Baptist faith and he taught the RA’s at church. Mr. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Irma Moore; sisters, Lurlene Crow and Ethel Gould; brother, Julius David Moore; and granddaughter, Savannah Thornton.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Genett “Nett” Moore of Start; daughters, Rhonda Thornton and husband, Ronald of Winnsboro, Janis Youngblood and husband, Jay of West Monroe, and Julia Cain and husband, Rodney of Swartz; brother, William “Bubba” Moore and wife, Virginia of Start; granddaughters, Brittney Thornton, MeLaina Busby and husband, Chris, Jennifer McKoy and husband, Charles, Aly Youngblood, Kristina Norman and husband, Micah, and Sarah Hill; step grandson, Daniel Cain; great grandchildren, Natalie Roberts, MeKenzie Thornton, Vannah Busby, Kinsley King, and Brentley McKoy; close friends, Sandra Gail Johnson, Tina Gross, Roger and Cathy Stockton, and Shellie Stockton.

Pallbearers were Ronald Thornton, Daren Johnson, Roy Glen Montgomery, Micah Norman, Delbert Crow, Tommy Moore, Charles McKoy, and MeLania Busby. Honorary pallbearers are John Hatten, William Earl Sharbono, James Johnson, and the Start Senior Class.

