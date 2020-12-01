A local legend, Vince Tamburo, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Richland Parish Hospital in Delhi from complications related to cancer.

Vince leaves behind his brothers, Gerald Tamburo and wife, Barbara, and Jimmy Tamburo and wife, Carolyn; two nieces, Alyssa Tamburo and April Zell; a nephew, Scottie Bullock; and great nieces and nephews, Celeste Williams, Anthony Rocco, Austin Bullock and Blake Bullock.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Vincent Tamburo (1977), his mother, Josephine Helen Battaglia Tamburo (2018) and a niece, Amber Nicole Tamburo (2010).

Vince was a 1957 graduate of Delhi High School and attended Northeast Louisiana University for two years in pharmacy.

While in high school he was a member of the band called “The Kats.” Vince played the guitar and was a vocalist.

At the age of 21 Vince and his friend Rudy Dozier traveled to Las Vegas to pursue a music career. They played at the Dunes, Sands and the Stardust for three months.

While in Vegas they cut a record titled “Let’s Carve Our Initials on the Trunk of a Tree” and “Wicked.” Their record sold 200,000 copies.

Vince also had a career in the food industry where he managed Hughes Market and Albertson’s in California.

He lived in Monterey, CA from 1965-67.

He then moved back to his hometown of Delhi, and worked for Jitney Jungle.

After his father died in 1977, he moved back to California where he resided until 1990. For the past 30 years Vince cared for his mother and ran his business, “Vince’s Fishing Corner.”

He loved his customers and became known as “Uncle Vince” to all who knew him.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home in Delhi with Bro. Todd Perry officiating.

A time of remembrance and fellowship was held on Sunday until time of service.

Any planned memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the American Cancer Society.