Tommie Jean Lee Leake was born August 12, 1933 in Forest to Clyde and Wilma Lee. She passed away on April 26, 2020, at Madison Parish Hospital in Tallulah after a short illness. She was a native of Newellton and a graduate of Newellton High School.

She was a member of Newellton Union Church, Ladies Auxillary, and Newellton Garden Club. After high school graduation, she was employed by Tensas State Bank, where she met her husband, Sam Leake, who came to Tensas Parish as a football coach. After their marriage, he became a farmer. They were married for 56 years, until his death in 2011.

TJ, as most knew her, was involved in many things during her life. The ultimate host: July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The competitor: high school basketball, adult tennis, even her friendly Friday bridge game. The cook: English Pea Casserole, Husband’s Delight, Duck Frickasee, Pancakes, and strawberry cake. The florist: centerpieces, church altar flowers, and wedding receptions. She was a social butterfly long before the term existed.

Tommie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; One son, Sam Otis Leake III (Trey); her parents; One sister, Billie Joyce Lee Watson; and one brother, Bobby Joe Lee. She is survived by her son Curtis Alan Leake and his wife Traci of Newellton, granddaughter Jordan Shelby Leake, grandson David Ryan Leake and his wife Amber, and one great-grandson, Carter Alan Leake,,her sister, Sheryl Lee Kifer of Tallulah. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday, graveside services will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton with Reverend Johnny Wilkins officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Nursing Home and Madison Parish Hospital, and also her devoted caregiver, Eloise Flowers.

Memorials may be made to Newellton Union Church, P.O. Box 265, Newellton, Louisiana.

