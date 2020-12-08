Graveside services for Thomas E. Hagood, 83, of Rayville, were held Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Charles Ellzey and Bro. Ed Avants officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Thomas was born September 18, 1937 in Rayville and passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in Rayville.

Mr. Thomas was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Avel Hagood.

Survivors include his daughter, Christina Dyess and husband, Heath “B.B.,” of Pioneer; grandchildren, Harley Dyess, Haley Dyess and Remington Dyess, all of Pioneer; sisters, Mary Moore and husband, Louis, of Rayville and Annie Grissom and husband, Steve, of Rayville; brothers, Mack Hagood and wife, Nelda Sue, of Rayville, Buddy Hagood of Delhi, Bobby Hagood of Rayville and Raymond Hagood of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Joseph Moore, Timothy Grissom, Chance Williams, Michael Book, Massey Bennett, Britt Eubanks and Dustin Sanchez.

Visitation was Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

