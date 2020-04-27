Private graveside services for Thad Cooper, 46, of Rayville, were held Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Rayville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Rayland Trisler officiating.

Thad was born August 23, 1973, in Natchez, MS and went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020.

0Thad graduated from Riverfield Academy and ULM in Ag. Business. He had a passion for aviation. Thad was a certified flight instructor, instrument instructor, rated licensed helicopter pilot, and certified pilot mechanic. Thad also had a love of spreading the gospel throughout remote areas of the world through XMA missions.

Mr. Cooper is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Louis Roberts; and paternal grandfather, D. F. Cooper.

He is survived by his children, Brendan, Ethan, Aaron, and Lauren; and their mother, Wendy; parents, David and Carllette Cooper; brother, John and wife Julie; and their children, Harrison, Bonnie, Anna, and Zoé; paternal grandmother, Wanda Cooper; uncles, Tully Roberts and Butch Roberts; and aunt, Denise Hanson.

The family request that all donations be sent to XMA missions: https://www.xmaonline.com/.

