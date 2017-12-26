Funeral services for Tamrah Kyrsten McVay, 28, of Rayville, LA were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the Newton Baptist Church, Dunn, with Bro. Clyde Piercy and Bro. Buddy McGurk officiating.

Interment was in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Tamrah was born December 6, 1989 in Monroe, LA and passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 in Winnsboro, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.