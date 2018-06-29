Funeral services for Sylvia J. Sharbono, 71, of Shreveport, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Dennis Harrington officiating.

Interment followed in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, LA.

Ms. Sylvia was born December 7, 1946 and passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Shreveport, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrid and Jettie Sharbono.

Survivors include her daughters, Toni Chowns of Rayville and Renee Chowns of Shreveport; grandchildren, Justin Dove and wife, Jessica of Rayville, Paige Weatherspoon and husband, Bradley of Bremen, GA, and Dusti Thomas and husband, Trey of Bremen, GA; great grandchildren, Destiny Dove, Stephanie Dove, Jaxon Dove, Jayson Dove, Cason Thomas, Briar Weatherspoon, and Carter Thomas; brother, Raymond Sharbono and wife, Dee of Shreveport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Justin Dove, Daniel Sharbono, Spencer Chowns, Bradley Weatherspoon, Tony Cannon, and Robert Woodard.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.