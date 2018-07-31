Funeral services for Sybal F. Perkins, 93, of Dunn, LA were held Friday, July 27, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Michael Brakefield officiating.

Interment followed in the Faith Memorial Park, Delhi, LA.

Mrs. Sybal was born August 31, 1924 and passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Rayville, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Woodard Perkins; grandson, Scott Blake; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Brakefield.

Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Brakefield of Rayville, Betty Weaver and husband, Richard of Wisner, and Brenda Castleberry of Delhi; grandchildren, Durand Blake and wife, Karen, Libby Blake, Jay Brakefield and wife, Chastidy, Matthew Brakefield, Michael Brakefield and wife, Faith, Mandy Brakefield, Brandon Shoemaker, Jamie Suttles and husband, Chase, and Andrew Shoemaker and wife, Jennifer; and 17-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jay Brakefield, Garrett Brakefield, Hudson Brakefield, Matthew Brakefield, Andrew Shoemaker and Ronnie McVay.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.