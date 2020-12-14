Suzanna Johnston

Graveside services for Miss Suzanna “Suzy Q” Johnston of Oak Ridge, were Monday, December 14, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe with Rev. David McCormick officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Visitation was until noon Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home 507 Foster St. Rayville.

Suzy Q was born December 19, 1961 in Monroe and passed from this life on December 11, 2020 in Oak Ridge at the age of 58.

She enjoyed music, live entertainment, dancing, lacing, softball games, football games, the swimming pool and playing with children. She loved Angela Meredith at the beauty shop. She liked attending dance recitals for Savannah, motorcycles, four wheelers, Nascar, football and any bodily contact events.

Suzy Q also took delight in hiding Billy’s t-shirts and Savannah’s Barbie dolls, sneaking into makeup, and peeking in rooms to make sure they were empty. She enjoyed wearing silly hats, making people laugh, cleaning off Joanna’s desk and going on adventures.

She liked to eat crawfish, shrimp, cakes and especially Sonic Blasts. Suzy Q did not like change of routine unless it was her idea, but she loved sharing her love and sweet hugs and she touched everyone’s heart that she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marguerite Johnston; two sisters, Phyllis Johnston and Rachel Johnston; and two nephews, Michael Brandon Kolb and Thomas Weston Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Melinda Jeffery of Rayville and Eddice Strickland and husband, James, of Swartz; her nephew, Billy Kolb and wife, Theresa, of Oak Ridge; her niece, Amanda Bratton and husband, Justin, of Swartz; special nieces, Tracy Gilbert and Savannah Gilbert, both of Oak Ridge; and she is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, or to any special needs charities.

