Funeral services for Steve E. Lockwood, 60, of Start, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Bennie Jones officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Steve was born February 16, 1960 in Rayville, and passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Start.

Steve attended the Vision Revival Center in Start. He is preceded in death by his father, E.E. Lockwood and his fiancée, Cindy Williams.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Lockwood of Rayville; children, Shae Lockwood and (Janet) of El Dorado, AR, Amanda Lockwood and (Kody Jackson) of El Dorado, AR, Emily Wilhite and (Davon) of Start, and Dylan Lockwood of Start; grandchildren, Makayla Lockwood, Bryce Lockwood, and Nash Wilhite; sister, Dianne Huff and husband, Perry; and nephew, Joshua Huff and wife, Jessica.

Honorary pallbearers are Junior Parker, Don Cox and Steven Clark.

The family request donations be made to the Pilots for Patients, 3127 Mercedes Drive, Monroe, LA 71201.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

