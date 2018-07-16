Sam Allen Searcy

Mon, 07/16/2018 - 12:01pm

Memorial services for Sam Allen “Bobo” Searcy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Mangham Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

A reception will be held afterwards at the homeplace.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2018