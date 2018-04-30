Sally Elizabeth Anderson Yancey

Sally Elizabeth (Betsy) Anderson Yancey of Monroe, passed away on Friday, April 20, at St. Francis Hosptial. She was 67.

A private memorial service was held in the chapel at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery on April 21.

Rev. Norman Bryant, Associate Pastor, Rowland Road Baptist Church, officiated at the service.

Mrs. Yancey was born July 23, 1950, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Friday, April 20, 2018.

Betsy grew up in Rayville and graduated from Rayville High School in 1968 as Valedictorian of her class. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, then later obtained a graduate degree at Cornell University. She taught Home Economics-related classes (now Family Sciences) at Northeast Louisiana University, for several years.

Continuing her studies, she obtained a Master’s degree in architecture from Louisiana Tech in Ruston. She was a member of the American Institute of Architects and practiced with regional firms and established a private practice in Rayville.

Betsy received wide recognition for designing and constructing her own “cottage” from which she worked near Rayville. From there, she created the well-loved “Praline Cafe,” a maker of candy sold to businesses and individuals.

Betsy loved her friends and her family, especially her 3 great nephews. She was devoted to husband Ed, and they enjoyed traveling and gardening together. Ever the skilled seamstress, Betsy spent much of her time in recent years with her volunteer group making pillows and blankets for hospitalized persons.

Betsy was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Edwin Yancey.

She is survived by a sister, Nelrose Anderson Sims, of Los Angeles; nephew, H. DeSha Sims, III, and DeSha’s wife, Kara, of Monroe; a niece, Chandler Sims Chang, and Chandler’s husband, Steve, of Los Angeles; and 3 great nephews, Watson Sims, Dominic Chang, and Anderson Chang.

The family requests that donations made in Betsy’s honor be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The Louisiana office is at: 307 France St., Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, and serves the entire state.