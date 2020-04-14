Ruby Marie Ratcliff

Ruby Marie (Hunter) Ratcliff was born May 28, 1932, in Rayville.

Ruby finished her assignment here on earth and walked into the arms of her Heavenly Father, Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Bastrop. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Ratcliff; parents Raleigh Albert and Fannie Mae (Wade) Hunter; brothers Leroy Hunter and James Ellis Hunter: Great grandson Joseph Morris

A private graveside service was held at The Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Rayville.

A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include two daughters, Rayelene McNaughton and husband Mike, and Jackie Brown and husband Jerry both of Rayville, one son, Jay Ratcliff and wife Sue of Pineville, NC.

She was blessed by her grandchildren, Casey Hubbard and husband Wayne of Gunter, TX, Jamey McNaughton and wife, Barb of Grant, AL, Brad Brown and wife Kylie, Heather Stephenson and husband Brandon both of Rayville. Josh Ratcliff of Dubach.

Great Grandchildren: Logan, Adyson, Braedyn, Kinsley, Emersyn, Paisleigh, and Presleigh;

Brothers: RA Hunter and wife Doris of Livingston, TX and William Hunter and wife Regina of DeFuniack Springs, FL

Sisters: Frances King of Erwin, NC and Pat Aman and husband Joe of Willow Spring, NC and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ruby had an unwavering faith in God, and was a lifetime member of Antioch Baptist church, where she served God with her talents, gifts and love until her failing health. She was a charter member of the Antioch Cemetery in which she served as Secretary/Treasurer from the mid-sixties until 2013.

She was a committed Christian both inside and outside of her local home church. She also supported Little Creek Methodist Church with her commitment of time and love. She continued to serve the Lord up until the day God called her home.

Ruby always had the Gift of a Servants Heart. She has planted seeds of love that she did not realize, until the day she laid her Crown of Jewels at the feet of God.

With a Bible in her hand and a prayer in her heart, she ministered daily to the residents and staff of Oak Woods Manor in Mer Rouge, LA.

Ruby always had a smile for everyone and a warm greeting for you. And her warm and pleasant voice drew you into the sweetest hug that you have ever felt. She made you feel like you were the most important person in the world at that moment.

She was a wonderful woman and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Ruby loved everybody and went out of her way to express her love to you. She was always ready to help anyone in need. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart. You could always depend on her. When she said that she would help or do something, she always did it. She was faithful to her church, worshipping her Lord and Savior. Ruby was a great example to her entire church and community, by being “faithful until the very end.”

The Bible states exactly the life Ruby lived while on this earth in Proverbs 31:

16 She considers a field and buys it;

out of her earnings she plants a vineyard.

17 She sets about her work vigorously;

her arms are strong for her tasks.

18 She sees that her trading is profitable,

and her lamp does not go out at night.

19 In her hand she holds the distaff

and grasps the spindle with her fingers.

20 She opens her arms to the poor

and extends her hands to the needy.

21 When it snows, she has no fear for her household;

for all of them are clothed in scarlet.

22 She makes coverings for her bed;

she is clothed in fine linen and purple.

23 Her husband is respected at the city gate,

where he takes his seat among the elders of the land.

24 She makes linen garments and sells them,

and supplies the merchants with sashes.

25 She is clothed with strength and dignity;

she can laugh at the days to come.

26 She speaks with wisdom,

and faithful instruction is on her tongue.

27 She watches over the affairs of her household

and does not eat the bread of idleness.

28 Her children arise and call her blessed;

her husband also, and he praises her:

29 “Many women do noble things,

but you surpass them all.”

30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;

but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.

31 Honor her for all that her hands have done,

and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ruby Ratcliff Memorial Fund, in care of Winnsboro State Bank, 1907 Hwy 425, Rayville, La 71269, to erect a Memorial Lighted Flagpole at the Antioch Cemetery, in Loving Memory of J. B. and Ruby Ratcliff.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.