Funeral services for Rosa Kay Bryant, 73, of Rayville, were held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, with Bro. Trent Allen and Mr. Hall Senn officiating.

Interment was in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Kay was born April 11, 1947 in Jackson, MS, and passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, in West Monroe.

Mrs. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Mud” Lee Bryant; daughter, Tracy Clack; and her parents, Murry and Norfleet Hocutt.

Survivors include her children, Tammy Bryant and David Bryant; special friend, Alisha Newton; grandchildren, Kyle Clack, Bryant Higdon, Charles Murry Clack, Dakota Bryant and Cheyenne Bryant; great grandchildren, Olivia Clack and Tucker Conley; siblings, Donna Marie Ooton and Don Murry Hocutt; son-in-law, Chuck Clack; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Kyle Clack, Charles Murry Clack, Bryant Higdon, Dakota Bryant, Austin Taylor and Cole Evans.

