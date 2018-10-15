Roberta Lynn Johnson

Services for Roberta Lynn “Robbie” Ford Johnson, 58, of Monroe, were Sunday, October 14, 2018 at North Monroe Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Dye and Dr. Dexter Johnson officiating.

Burial followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.

Robbie was born on February 14, 1960 in Shreveport and passed away on October 10, 2018 in Monroe.

The love of her life was her family. She loved having her family around and taking care of them. She homeschooled all 5 of her children. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy, and they loved their Nana. She loved her kids and grandkids more than anything and spending time with them as often as she could. She loved being outside working in her yard and taking care of her flower beds. She loved watching her hummingbirds and all the birds around their home. She loved to read scriptures from the Bible and was always looking to share the gospel with those around her. She never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mack W. and Thelma Marie Dark Ford; sister, Janet Lewis; and father-in-law, Rev. Paul D. Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tim Johnson of Monroe; her five children, Jonathan Johnson and wife Layne of Sterlington, David Johnson and wife Christina of Pioneer, Paula Jones and husband Jordan of Sterlington, Joshua Johnson of Youngsville, LA, and Caleb Johnson of Monroe; seven grandchildren, Alayna Johnson, Andy Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Laila Johnson, Luke Jones, Blake Jones, and Kinslee Jones; five sisters, Gwen Kracht of TX, Mackie Ford of LA, Sheila Mixson of South Carolina, Thelia Sutton of MS, and Penny King of North Carolina; and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Johnson, David Johnson, Paula Jones, Joshua Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Jordan Jones, and Adrian Griffin.

Honorary pallbearers were Jason Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Luke Jones, Blake Jones, Andy Johnson, and Cole Cureington.

Visitation was Saturday, October 13, 2018 at North Monroe Baptist Church located at 210 Finks Hideaway Road in Monroe.

Online registry and condolences are at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers Memorials made to: North Monroe Baptist Church Building Fund or Herbert Hayes Hero Fund for the North East Louisiana Veteran Cemetery.