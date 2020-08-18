Funeral services for Bro. Robert L. Smith, 79, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe, with Sis. Dee Temple and Bro. Rick Berry officiating.

Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Bro. Robert was born May 30, 1941 in Rayville and passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Rayville after a lengthy illness.

Bro. Robert was the pastor of the Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe. Bro. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Eva Smith; brother, L.C. Smith; sisters, Louise, Silvia, and Elaine.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Ann Smith; children, Ricky Smith and fiancée, Shari, Kathy Clack and husband, Phil, Gary Smith, and Rhonda Dray and husband, Dusty; stepchildren, James Duckworth and wife, Hope, Penny Funderburk and husband, Jim, and Scott Duckworth and wife, Jessica; sisters, Shirley Alexander and Claudine Thrift; grandchildren, Nikki Martien, Ashley Cheek, Brandon Prisock, Lenzie Morris, Brianna Dray, April Aymond, Gannon Duckworth, Ethan Funderburk, Hunter Duckworth, and Sarah Duckworth; and 20 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Roger Rogers, Donnie Eubanks, Junior Parker, Brian Toney, Don Toney, and Cliff Duffey.

Honorary pallbearers are Barry Duchene and Ronnie McVay.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.