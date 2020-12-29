Rex Lynn Griffin was born August 15, 1951 and was a resident of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and a native of Rupert, Idaho.

Rex passed away at age 69 on December 24, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital in Monroe, Louisiana due to complications of pneumonia resulting from the effects of COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri’ Griffin of Franklin Parish, and their two children residing in Nebraska; daughter, AnnJanae’, and son, Lorin’; and four grandchildren, Ariana, Joshua, Constance and Lilly.

Rex was the son of Ralph and Sarahmay Griffin of Rupert, Idaho. He was the third child of eight siblings; brothers, Ralph, Ron, R, Ray and Russell, and sisters, Ruth and Rita.

Rex served a mission in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then went on to graduate from Brigham Young University where he met his wife. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He loved and cared for his family with a fierceness that cannot be compared. Going as far as selling his prized Honda CX, “Wendy Darling,” to better care for them. He protected, nurtured and taught his family with a kind but stern quite authority.

Rex started his professional career as a school teacher. He then went on to use his expertise in the fields of chemical engineering at S&R Electroplating. He later moved into the field of microchip fabrication at Intel Corp., and then returned to teaching when closer to retiring. After retiring he spent his time caring for his mother-n-law and refining his hobbies.

Rex possessed a zest for life. Some of his hobbies included history, genealogy, pigeons, reading, writing and crafting.

He was a dutiful historian, who spent a lifetime gathering and sharing important and interesting facts. He visited as many historical and family sites as he could and would narrate (from memory) the town’s historical places, genealogy and how it tied into Homing Pigeons, to anyone who would listen.

He never missed a chance to research anyone’s ancestry and his enthusiasm for history, genealogy, and pigeons allowed him to start conversations with perfect strangers and make new friends wherever he went. Although he loved learning historical facts, he also appreciated a good fiction book, Isaac Asimov being among his favorites.

His love of reading ultimately turned him into an author himself. In the later years of his life, he started writing non-Fiction and fiction. Rex also mastered the art of making many beautiful pieces of jewelry and casted figurines which he has given to family members throughout the years.

Rex was an amazing human who never missed a chance to experience life to its fullest. He will be missed deeply by many and the world is a little duller with his death.

Rex Lynn Griffin’s interment will take place at his family’s burial plot at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho.

All condolences or offerings should be remitted to the Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho. Phone:208-233-1500.