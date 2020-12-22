Graveside services for Rethel Daisy Smith, 89, of Rayville, were held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, with Bro. Travis Arrant officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Rethel was born August 1, 1931 in Winnsboro, and passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Rayville.

Mrs. Rethel is preceded in death by her sons, Eddie Franklin Lawson, Sr., Donald Wayne Lawson and Richard Arnold Lawson; parents, Hiram Wesley Cowart Sr. and Leller Foy Cowart; and her brothers, Leon, James, Mecom, Hiram Wesley Jr., Roy Mae, and Billy Green Cowart; nephew, Jerry Wayne Cowart; and spouses, Lavone D. Sanford and Raymond A. Smith.

Survivors include her daughter, Evelyn Gail Wright and husband, Roy, of Rayville; grandchildren, Jesse Wright and wife, Laurie, of Brusly, Michael Wright and wife, Jennifer, of Owasso, OK, Pamela Martin and husband, Shane, of Rayville, Joanna Allen and husband, Quincy, of Alto, Eddie Lawson Jr., Stonewall Lawson, Andrew Lawson, Sherri Lawson, Larry Lawson, Todd Lawson and wife, Samantha, of West Monroe, Derek Munholland, Bradley Lawson and Tina Lawson; numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

