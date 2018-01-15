Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Alto Baptist Church, Alto, with Dr. Alan Miller officiating.

Reita Lynn Lamb was born June 1, 1950 in Monroe, and passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Rayville.

Mrs. Reita was a member of the Alto Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion Briley, Eloise Clark and J.W. Clark; sisters, Linda Briley and Dianne Robinson, and Hilda Gentry.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Thomas E. Lamb of Alto; daughters, DeWana Pyles and husband Chris of Simsboro, Tara Lamb of Alto; son, Ryan Lamb of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Brian Harrell and wife Jordan, Cassidy Pyles, Jake Lamb, Anna Lamb, Katie Lamb, and Aiden Lamb; sisters, Mary Webb and husband Bill, Connie Dove and husband Charles; brother, Kelly Clark and wife Janice; Aunt, Geraldine Hand; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 910 Piermont Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71106 or at alz.org, Alz Team Walk in memory of Reita Lynn Lamb.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.