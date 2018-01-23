Paul Tucker, age 69, resident of Fairhope, AL, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by his wife, Tiny Tucker; sister, Mabelline Johnston; and parents, Llewellyn and Velma Tucker.

He is survived by his children, Colin Tucker of Fairhope, AL, Brandy Tucker Laurenzi (John) of Wetumpka, AL; grandchildren, Briana Tucker, Dawson Tucker, Tucker Grace Laurenzi, Hayes Laurenzi; sister Barbara Mims (Tommy) of Rayville, LA; other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, January 21, 2018. from the Chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.