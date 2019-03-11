Paul David Hatten, 71, of Delhi was born on July 29, 1947 in Monroe, and went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

David was retired from GreenPoint Ag in Winnsboro.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverley Jean Thomas Hatten; his parents, William Baskin Hatten and Eula Lowery Curry; his step father, William Hoten Curry Sr.; and seven siblings, Lillian Holloway, W. H. “Bucky” Curry Jr., Jessie Johnson, Irma Lee Hoggatt, Violet Hill, William H. Curry and Ellis Hatten.

He is survived by his daughter Summer Rebecca Hatten and fiancé Chad Seffens of Rayville, LA and a brother, Leo Hatten from Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be announced for a later date.

