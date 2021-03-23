Funeral services for Odessia Caldwell, 78, of Rayville, were held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Marvin Reiger officiating.

Interment followed in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Odessia was born July 17, 1942 in RayvilleA and passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in West Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.