Funeral services for Nita Cheek, 76, of Archibald, LA were held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Archibald, LA with Bro. Pat Lofton, Bro. Steve Sallis and Bro. Rayland Trisler officiating.

Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Nita was born January 30, 1941 in Zebedee, LA and passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in Archibald, LA after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Nita is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruthie Williams; and her son, Randy Cheek.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bobby Cheek; son, Keith Cheek and wife, Lisa; daughter, Dawn Cheek; daughter-in-law, Molly Sullivan; grandchildren, April Dupeire and husband, Jason, Misty Falting and husband, Kyle, Jason Cheek and wife, Sarah, and Jill Sutton and husband, Scott; great grandchildren, Lilla, Jude, and Evie Falting, Ava and Blake Dupeire, and Parker Sutton; sister, Loudell Rieger and husband, Paul; brother, Freddie Williams and wife, Docie; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Alan Curry, Lee Brown, Imp Hendrix, Tim Hodnett, Rob Landry, and Jason Cheek. Honorary pallbearers were Billy McCullough, BoBo Nobles, Tom Hill, Grant Hill, and Early Ray Bradshaw.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Hammett, Jean Green, Betty Magee, and Imp Hendrix.

The family requests memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.

