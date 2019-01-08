Funeral services for Nettie Ruth Hill, 76, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Sis. Pam Davidson and Bro. Edward Avants officiating.

Interment will follow in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge.

Mrs. Nettie was born September 10, 1941 in Rayville, and passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 in Bossier City.

Mrs. Nettie is preceded in death by husband of 46 years, John Austin Hill, Sr.; parents, Vardaman and Josie Avants; brothers, James E. “Buddy” Avants and John H. “Johnny” Avants; and sisters, Lula Mae Thomas, Willie Mae Bell, and Evelyn Ruth Nappier.

Survivors include her children, Mary Ann Hill of Start, John A. Hill and wife, Sadie Jo of Rayville, and Tasha Hill of Start; grandchildren, Stacy Green of Start and Tiffany Green Smith and husband, David of Rayville; great grandson, John Willis Smith of Rayville; and host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are David Smith, Alvin Bell, Stacy Green, Alex Wise, and Edward Avants.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.