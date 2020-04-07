Private graveside services for Myrtis Merle Raborn, 79, of Rayville, will be held at the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Johnny Hoychick officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Merle was born October 13, 1940 in Baton Rouge and passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2020 in Jackson, MS.

Mrs. Merle is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Myrtis Payne; and granddaughter, Brittany Raborn.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Raborn; sons, Tom Raborn; Scott Raborn; Jonathan Raborn; 9-grandchildren, Peyton Raborn; Drake Raborn; Dylan Raborn; Brooke Raborn; Fynn Raborn; Everett Raborn; Dakota Smith; Aiden Raborn; Ava Raborn; sister, Linda Rice; special niece, Amanda Power; special cousin, Sandra Johnston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

