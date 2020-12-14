Funeral services for Myrtis Dean Mann, 99, of Belcher, formally of Rayville were held Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Richland United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Shay Mann, Pastor Jeff Storey, and Rev. Robert McGaha officiating.

Interment followed in the McKnight Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Myrtis Dean Mann passed away on December 11, 2020 at her son’s residence in Belcher.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.