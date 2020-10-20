Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Monia Joyner of Mangham will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Lone Cherry Baptist Cemetery near Mangham with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Mrs. Joyner was born October 19, 1917 in Elton, LA and passed from this life on October 17, 2020 in Shreveport, LA at the age of 102. She graduated from Acadia Baptist Academy in Church Point, LA in 1937. After graduation she worked as a Nurses’ Aide until the time of her marriage. On April 18, 1938 she married Lee Roy Joyner, Sr. in Waskom, TX and bore five children.

For many years after her marriage, Monia directed her energies and talents toward taking care of her home, raising a family, and supporting and assisting her husband in his works as Baptist Minister at Lone Cherry Baptist Church, where she was a passionate Sunday school teacher, as well as very talented piano player for over 53 years. In her early fifties, with her husband now victimized by a disabling illness, she suddenly found herself confronted with a need to change her role in life and become a breadwinner. Undaunted by the challenge facing her, she learned to drive an automobile and thirty-six years after high school graduation she entered vocational schooling preparation for her career. With her God-given intelligence and strong work ethic, she soon mastered shorthand related subjects to enter the workforce. Two days before her 55th birthday, at an age when many people are already thinking about retirement, she went to work for the Louisiana Department of Highways. She worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation for 34 years under the direction of Houston Champlin, Bill Kaufman, Bill Forrest, Ricky Moon, and Ken Free. She retired with many accomplishments and lifelong friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee Roy Joyner, Sr.; her parents, Olide Rachal and Mary Rachal Badon; her children, James Keith Joyner, Joe Edwin Joyner, Dr. Lee Roy Joyner, Jr., and Joy Camp; her grandson, Jon Tyran Camp; and her siblings, Cora Kelly Ward, Maurice Badon, Calvin Badon, Jessica Balovich and Vivian Green.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Margaret Barclift of Mangham; one brother, Houston Mannie Badon and wife, Joan of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Lori Harris and husband, John, Joe Edwin Joyner Jr. and wife, Denise, Jan Wright, Joy Carol Mayhugh and wife, Kathryn, Timothy Justin Joyner, Juliene Nicole Joyner, Madeline Claire Joyner of, Nicolas Barclift, Joffry Lee Camp and wife, Julia, Margette Reid and husband Michael; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, fifteen great great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

