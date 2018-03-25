Markaye Cooper Taylor

Funeral services for M

arkaye Cooper Taylor, 86, of Rayville, will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018 at the Rayville Presbyterian Church with Rev. John Albright and Rev. John Kavanaugh officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Markaye was born November 23, 1931 in Monroe, LA to landowner and former Richland Parish Sheriff, Mark A. Cooper and Bess Whatley Cooper. She passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

Both her grandfathers were in the Civil War, Col. A.B. Cooper and Rev. S.H. Whatley. She was a member of the Rayville United Methodist Church, school teacher for 28 years at Rayville Junior High, Riverfield Academy, and Rayville High School. In 1970 she was chosen by the D.A.R. as Outstanding Teacher of the year. She was a member of Honorary Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, president of D.M.A. Club, and active study leader in Ladies Circle.

Survivors include her children, Dr. Robert W. Taylor, Jr. of Shreveport, LA, Mark A. Cooper Taylor of Rayville, LA, and Dr. Valerie Taylor of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Rhyan Emery Taylor; Marc Zachary Taylor; Hannah Gray O’Conner; Matthew Wesley Mandina; Madeline Taylor Mandina; great grandchildren, Aidan Christopher; Arden Cait; Sebastian Remy; special relatives, Martha Tisdale; Peaches Ineichen; Kaye Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mark Brown, William L. Jennings, R.B. Green, Grover C. Hill, Lanny Greaves, and John Thomas Jordan.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.