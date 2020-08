Graveside services for Margie R. Southern, 84, of Mangham, were held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, with Bro. Johnny Smith officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Margie was born August 20, 1935 in Mangham in and passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in West Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.