Graveside services for Maggie Barmore Lytle, 76 of Mangham will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Little Creek Cemetery near Alto.

Burial will follow there under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.

Maggie was born on December 20, 1941 in Archibald, LA and died on November 25, 2018 at her home in Archibald. She loved to cook, go to the beach, read, and spending time with her family, especially her great great niece, Ava Brakefield.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton and Inez Hill Barmore; brothers, Thomas Benton Barmore, Jr., Harold Barmore, Sr., and LeRoy Barmore, Sr.; sisters, Bena Barmore Ward and Francis Barmore Terry.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mike Lytle of Archibald; a brother, Billy Don Barmore and wife Sharon of Mangham; nieces, Martha McKay and husband George, Frances Simpson and husband Gene of Dallas , TX, Peggy Barmore Meshok of Alabama, and Angela Kaneal and husband Rayborn of Georgia; nephews; Dennis Terry and wife Laura of Shreveport, Roy Barmore and wife Myrl of Mangham, and Harold Barmore, Jr. of Monroe; special great great niece, Ava Allyne Brakefield; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

