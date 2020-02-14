In the early evening of February 10, 2020, Lucy Cornelia Dupree Robinson quietly passed away at her home at the age of 101.

Lucy was born in Coushatta, Louisiana on December 25, 1918, the youngest child of John Daniel Dupree and Lucy Cornelia Anglin Dupree. When she was just six weeks of age, her family moved to a farm in the Central community seven miles south of Delhi, Louisiana.

She graduated with honors from Central High School in 1935. Lucy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the Louisiana State Normal College (Northwestern State University) in 1938.

After graduating at age 19, Lucy began her career on November 1, 1938, in Rayville, Louisiana as a Home Supervisor with the Farm Security Administration (FSA). There she met her future husband, Douglas Robinson Jr., whom she married on October 8, 1942.

In July 1943 Lucy resigned her position at the FSA to be a homemaker. She and Douglas had four children. Realizing they would have four children in college soon, she decided to go back to work to help finance their children’s college expenses. Thus, on June 1, 1960, Lucy went to work with the Louisiana State Department of Public Welfare until she retired as a Case Supervisor on January 1, 1984.

Education was very important to Lucy and Douglas, and their philosophy was that “An education once earned could never be taken from you.” They reared their four children – Doug, Ann, Mike, and Ellen – with this philosophy in mind, and all four children finished college “without owing a penny,” and all four children worked 30+ years and now enjoy good retirement benefits.

Lucy was a community-minded person and was active in her church and many other community activities. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Rayville where she held several positions, including being a past-president of SAINTS ALIVE.

Also, Lucy was the longest serving member of the Lambda Kappa Club where she served two terms as president. One of her passions was the restoration and preservation of the old Rhymes Memorial Library building in Rayville. She helped to establish the Original Richland Parish Public Library Restoration Society to assist with the maintenance of the building and to support programming. She served on the board of this organization many years and supported it financially and with her time and energy.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her three sisters: Valley Dupree Sledge, Cleo Dupree Reynolds, Lutie Dupree Stout; her three brothers: Claude Cyril Dupree, Daniel Curtis Dupree, Lake Dupree; a special niece, Jeannette Reynolds, and her dear friends Camille Newsom, Lorraine Lamy, and Mable Johnson.

Survivors include: Her four children: Douglas Robinson III and wife Latina of New Orleans, LA; Ann Robinson Panichas of West Monroe, LA; Michael Dupree Robinson and partner Don Boutté of Baton Rouge, LA; and Ellen Robinson Yeldell of Monroe, LA.; Her grandchildren: John Stephen Robinson and wife Gina of Covington, LA; Jeffrey Clayton Robinson and wife Cindy of New Orleans, LA; Anna Lori Gibson of Monroe, LA; Esther Gibson Townsend and husband Mark of West Monroe, LA; and Ross Michael Gibson and wife Brie of Washington, DC; one nephew: William Kent Dupree of Metairie, LA; and eight great-grandchildren and numerous great, great, great nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Ruby Helen Diamond for her many years of love and support and to her loving caregiver, Edith Spencer.

Pallbearers will be John S. Robinson, Jeffrey C. Robinson, Ross M. Gibson, Dr. Robert M. Bell, Billy Dupree, and John E. “Butch” Dupree, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Townsend, Kenneth E. “Shug” Newsom, Ken Newsom, William H. “Billy” Stodghill, William R. “Billy” Coenen, Charlie Smith and Daniel A. “Danny” Sledge.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rayville with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Delhi Masonic Cemetery in Delhi, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rhymes Memorial Library at 815 Louisa Street, Rayville, LA 71269 or to SAINTS ALIVE, c/o First Baptist Church, 1307 Julia Street, Rayville, LA 71269.

