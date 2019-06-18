Memorial services for Linda K. Cooper Mock, 69, of Start, were held Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Alto Baptist Church, Alto, with Dr. Alan Miller officiating.

Mrs. Linda was born December 24, 1949 in Rayville and passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Start.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dean Cooper; parents, Cleve and Nettie Bradshaw; sisters, Louise Munholland; Lougenia Glass; Mary Jane Copeland.

Survivors include her husband, Harry Mock; children, Dana K. Brewer and husband, Dewaine of Tuscaloosa, AL; Blake Cooper and wife, Danielle of Haughton, LA; Tyler Cooper of Monroe, LA; Caleb Cooper of Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Meagan Brewer of Birmingham, AL; Kailah Cooper of Start, LA; Riley Cooper of Haughton, LA; sisters, Annette Guimbellot and husband, Howard; Janette Bichsel and husband, Chuck; Betty Jean Evans; Thelma Gill; Kathlen Eager; brothers, Bubby Bradshaw and wife, Ida; Donald Bradshaw and wife, Gayle; John Bradshaw and wife, Julie; Thomas Wade Bradshaw; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.