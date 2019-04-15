Funeral services for Lessie Maxine Johnston Ramsey, 89, of Start, were heldSunday, April 14, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Mark Parker officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start.

Mrs. Lessie was born February 26, 1930 in Archibald, and passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Start.

Mrs. Lessie is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Grant Ramsey; parents, Aaron and Lillie Johnston; sons, Lonnie Joel Free and Benny Leon Overstreet; siblings, Bill Johnston, Hulen Johnston, Ray Johnston, Tim Johnston, Earline Tillison, and Betty Johnston.

Survivors include her children, Linda Shoemaker, John Overstreet, Jr., Mike Overstreet, Virginia Lewis, Stevie Overstreet, and Charles Tony Overstreet; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Copeland and Dale McCormick; good friends, Ruby Mae Hillis, Gay Ramsey, and Helen Shows.

Pallbearers were Shelton Powell, Shawn Leyse, Tim Odom, Mike Funderburk, Lane Crumbie, Dusty Pickle, and Kevin Graham.

Honorary pallbearer was Danny Ray Wright.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.