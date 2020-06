Funeral services for Leslie Kay Stowe, 40, of Rayville, LA were held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Shane Lester, Angie Melancon, and Bro. Dylan Lively officiating.

Interment was in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, LA.

Leslie was born November 4, 1979 in Delhi, LA and passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.