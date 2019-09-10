Leonard Jackson Parks Sr.

Funeral services for Leonard Jackson “Jack” Parks, Sr., 91, of Rayville, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Jack was born December 29, 1927 in Ganado, TX and passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 peacefully at his home in Rayville.

Mr. Jack was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force, serving during WWII, Korea, and the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart, for injuries sustained during in WWII. He retired after 30 years of service to his country.

After moving back to Rayville in 1985 he became involved with many charitable organizations, Wish I Could of Northeast LA being the most prominent. He was the past Master of Masonic Lodge 209 and earned an honoring 33 degree.

Mr. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Morris Parks; and his daughter, Vickey Elaine Parks; his parents, Hiram and Daisy Parks; 15-brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his children, Leonard “Butch” Parks, Jr. and wife, Gena of San Antonio, TX, Terri Parks Isbell and husband, James of Trophy Club, TX, David Parks of Rayville, LA, April Klein Parks of Rayville, LA; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and numerous other brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

The family would like to thank the Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.