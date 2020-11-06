Graveside service for Lela Montez Davis, 88, of Jena, was held at Legion Memorial Thursday, November 5, 2020 at with Rev. Larry Foster officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Montez was born on Friday, January 8, 1932 in and passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Winnsboro. She was a homemaker and worked at the Tensas Nursing Home; she went on to the vocational school in Ferriday where she received her Nursing Aid Certification. Montez was a founding member of Maryland Baptist Church of St. Joe. She was an amazing woman, always lending a helping hand to anyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Travis Turner and Virgil Mize Turner; her husband, Griffin Davis; brother, J.L. Turner; and her twin sister, Lula Modez Turner Murphy.

Montez leaves behind her two daughters, Kathy Davis Stutts and her husband Charles of St. Joseph and Shannon Lea Davis Miller & her husband Scott of Memphis, TN; three grandsons, Mark Stutts, Todd Stutts, and Cody Miller; granddaughter, Caitlyn Miller; two great-grandchildren, Christa Stutts and Ryan Stutts & his wife Bailey; and her brother, Thomas E. Turner & his wife Linda of West Monroe.

She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

