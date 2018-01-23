The funeral service for Mr. Leamon Eugene Johnston, 85, of Rayville, LA, were held Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Alto Baptist Church with Dr. Alan Miller officiating.

Interment will follow in Prewitt Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, LA.

Mr. Johnston, who was affectionately known as “Blue” by many friends, was born on April 7, 1932, in Archibald, Louisiana, to J.T. and Willie Johnston, and died on January 19, 2018. In 1950 he graduated from Mangham High School where he met his future wife of 66 years, Nancy Faye Holdiness. They were married on November 21, 1951.

Eugene spent his career as a bookkeeper, salesman, owner of his own feed and seed business, and cotton and soybean farmer; he also served as a member of the Richland Parish School Board for 22 years. He really enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren deer hunting. However, his hobby was what most people would consider a job – taking care of his herd of cows. His truck’s bumper sticker said it best: “I love my cows.” He was a long-time member of the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association. As a devoted member of Alto Baptist Church, Eugene served as treasurer and deacon for 53 years.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Faye Johnston; children, Rhonda Hill and husband Sid, Dianne Abraham and husband Dr. Ralph Abraham, COL (Ret.) Gary Johnston and wife Susan, and Michael Johnston and wife Tamara; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; brother, Billy Johnston and wife Frankie; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends with whomever he met.

Mr. Johnston was preceded in death by his parents J.T. and Willie, his brothers James and Marvin, sisters Jewel and Marie, and granddaughter Stacey Hill Miller.

The family would like to express its deepest appreciation to Tina Emfinger for her help, care, and concern for the past year.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be sent to Alto Baptist Church, 2296 Hwy 15, Rayville, LA.

Pallbearers were Mr. Johnston’s grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

Visitation was Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Alto Baptist Church.