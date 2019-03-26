Funeral services for Laverna Horton Parrish, 99, of Girard, will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, at Brown-Holley Chapel, in Rayville with Bro. Eddie Wren and Bro. James Doughty officiating.

Interment will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Laverna was born February 27, 1920 in Kings Mill, AR and passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Monroe.

Laverna is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Cora Horton; husband, James Frank Parrish; brothers, Melvin, Jeffrey, Horace, Carl, Lowell, Paul, Scott and Neal.

Survivors include her children, James Parrish, Susan Blanchard, Paul Parrish and wife, Monica, and Kathleen Parrish; grandchildren, Terry Parrish, Matthew Blanchard and Douglas Parrish; great grandchildren, Logan Parrish, Melody Parrish, Tabitha Parrish, Lily Blanchard, Philip Blanchard, and one expected in September; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church, Rayville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the chapel

