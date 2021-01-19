On Monday, January 11, 2021, Larry G. Branch, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 78.

Larry was born on January 22, 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida to his parents Edith and Alton. At an early age his family moved back to Richland Parish where he would reside the rest of his life. On August 28, 1961 he married Jacklyn Sims Branch. They raised four sons, Mark, David, Ken and Dan. Larry had many passions in his life. His family, Christ, his Lord and Savior, farming, community and hunting were all greatly loved. None more so than his wife of 59 years, Jacklyn Ann.

Larry and Jacklyn started building a life together that would carry them through the years. Church and community always played a big part in their lives. Larry was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Rayville for 69 years.

During that time he served numerous roles from youth group leader to deacon. Through the years, Larry served on several boards in the community. Rayville Producers Gin, Federal Land Bank, Riverfield Academy and Eagle Lake Gin. He was also on the Richland Parish Police Jury for two terms and served as President for two years.

Farming was what he was born to do. Even in these last days he was looking forward to his 60th crop with enthusiasm and anticipation.

Larry was very passionate about his family and was able to attend many, many ballgames played by his four sons and 13 grandchildren. Hunting was another favorite past time. Much of this was focused around family and friends and provided years of wonderful memories for us all.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alton; his mother, Edith and step-father, Claude; his brother, Alton Ray; his mother-in-law, Dixie; his father-in-law, Desha; and grandson, Eli, all of whom he cared deeply for.

He is survived by his wife, Jacklyn; four sons and their wives, Mark and Amy, David and Evelyn, Ken and Jenny and Dan and Nikkole; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Camille McKay and husband, Kevin, Sherry Benson and brother-in-law, Hoytt Sims and wife, Mary.

Pallbearers were Matt Branch, Jake Branch, Blake Branch, David Joe Branch, Connor Branch, Ty Branch, DeSha Sims, Jared McKay, Matthew Petit, Randy Dark and Sam Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Jim Pepper, Scott Crawford, Scott Tubbs, Bill Lambert, Wyndell Wroten, Cliff Mills, Dr. Ronnie Hubbard, Donnie Foster, Tom Clarke, Jim Adams, Johnny Hoychick, Tom Raborn, John Lowery and current and past employees of 4-B Planting, Inc.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 14, at the First Baptist Church in Rayville. Visitation preceded the service.

A private family graveside service followed.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Luke Letlow family fund.