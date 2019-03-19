Funeral services for Kimberly Kaye Marble, 55, of Rayville, were held Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville, LA with Bro. Richard Robinson and Bro. Dee Winstead officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Kim was born November 15, 1963 in Monroe, LA and passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Rayville.

Mrs. Kim was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willene and Cleo Yeates, Sr.; and her brother, Cleo Yeates, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Marble of Rayville; children, Ann Marie Clack and husband, Ryan of Rayville, Jennifer Green Hagen and husband, Andrew of Lake Charles, Nicole Pensis and husband, Ian of Oak Grove, and Jerry Wayne Marble, Jr. of Rayville; grandchildren, Haley, Alexa, Jace, Brendan, and Finn; sisters, Jeanne McDill, Pam Edwards, and Melinda Davidson; brother, Dennis Lowry; host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ryan Clack, Layton Eppinette, Derrick Devereux, Daniel Devereux, Lee Rogers, and Donnie Williams.

