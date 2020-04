Graveside services for Julia Dawn Herron, 48, of Bernice, were held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Prewitt Cemetery, Mangham, with Bro. Jimmy Pelley officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Julia was born June 20, 1971 in Delhi and passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Bernice.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.